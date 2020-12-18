Croatia Announces Tougher Coronavirus Curbs as Daily Deaths Rise

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Croatian Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic unveiled more COVID-19 restrictions on Friday after the central European nation saw virus-related deaths rise to a new daily high this week.

"The crisis response center agreed to extend the measures past December 21 and make a few changes. Private gatherings cannot be attended by more than 10 people from a maximum of two households. It is recommended that church services be broadcast, while masses on December 24 and 25 must adhere to guidelines," he told reporters.

Travel outside the county of residence will be prohibited starting Wednesday, with the exception of emergency services.

Museums, concert halls and art galleries are to guarantee at least 7 square meters (75 sq ft) of space for every visitor. The measures will stay in place until at least January 8.

Croatia reported a record 92 deaths from the virus on Wednesday. Further 68 people died in the past 24-hour period, raising the death toll to 3,023. The total number of infection cases has passed 190,000, with 2,918 patients remaining in hospitals, of them 294 in intensive care.