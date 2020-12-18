UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Croatia Announces Tougher Coronavirus Curbs As Daily Deaths Rise

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Croatia Announces Tougher Coronavirus Curbs as Daily Deaths Rise

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Croatian Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic unveiled more COVID-19 restrictions on Friday after the central European nation saw virus-related deaths rise to a new daily high this week.

"The crisis response center agreed to extend the measures past December 21 and make a few changes. Private gatherings cannot be attended by more than 10 people from a maximum of two households. It is recommended that church services be broadcast, while masses on December 24 and 25 must adhere to guidelines," he told reporters.

Travel outside the county of residence will be prohibited starting Wednesday, with the exception of emergency services.

Museums, concert halls and art galleries are to guarantee at least 7 square meters (75 sq ft) of space for every visitor. The measures will stay in place until at least January 8.

Croatia reported a record 92 deaths from the virus on Wednesday. Further 68 people died in the past 24-hour period, raising the death toll to 3,023. The total number of infection cases has passed 190,000, with 2,918 patients remaining in hospitals, of them 294 in intensive care.

Related Topics

Interior Minister Died January December Church From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, UAE ‘always stood with each other shou ..

6 minutes ago

Indian Army targets UN vehicle from across the LoC ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler offers a prayer for rain

1 hour ago

PM launches Sehat Sahulat programme for AJK

2 hours ago

Ali A Zaidi appointed as White House’s Deputy Na ..

2 hours ago

OPPO Showcases New Conceptual design with nendo an ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.