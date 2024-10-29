Open Menu

Croatia, Australia Ink Deal To Prevent Double Taxation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2024 | 11:20 AM

ZAGREB, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Croatia and Australia signed an agreement on Monday to prevent double taxation, a move expected to boost trade and investment between the two countries, Croatian Radiotelevision reported.

"The agreement will provide numerous tax reliefs across various income types, improve conditions for the mutual exchange of goods and services, enhance conditions for financial investments, and raise the overall level of economic activity in both countries," the Croatian Ministry of Economy was quoted as saying in a statement.

This accord marks the first of its kind between Croatia and Australia. Negotiations for the agreement began earlier this year with the first round running from Feb. 26 to March 1.

