UrduPoint.com

Croatia Calls Serbian President's Visit To Jasenovac Death Camp Site Political Act

Sumaira FH Published July 17, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Croatia Calls Serbian President's Visit to Jasenovac Death Camp Site Political Act

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2022) Croatian authorities consider the planned visit of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to the Jasenovac Second World War concentration camp site a political act, because the visit was not properly organized and did not receive authorization, Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grliс Radman stated on Sunday.

"Of course, we perceive it (the visit) as ill-intended, given that we understood that the visit is not sincere, that it is not about paying homage to the victims, but is mostly motivated by satisfying the domestic political needs in Serbia, before the formation of the Serbian government," Radman said at a press briefing.

On July 15, Croatian authorities sent a diplomatic note to Serbia, saying they they do not authorize Vucic's private visit to the camp site and memorial because it was not properly organized.

The visit of a foreign leader is not "a holiday trip to the seaside," the minister said.

"We consider this a political provocation precisely due to the fact that the victims here are a means, not an end. The goal is to show the Serbian public the efforts of President Vucic and get additional political points in the anticipation of the formation of the government," Radman added.

Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin condemned Zagreb's comment and said that now Croatian officials will have to justify their visits to Serbia in details. He added that over the past year, more than 700 diplomats and officials traveled from Croatia to Serbia without any preliminary official applications.

The Serbian Foreign Ministry sent an official letter of protest to Croatia, saying that it is shocked by Zagreb's uncivilized and anti-European reaction. The ministry added that Vucic will announce his response to the Croatian authorities on Monday evening.

Jasenovac concentration camp complex functioned on the territory of the so-called Independent State of Croatia from 1941 to 1945. The camp's detention facilities were used to murder hundreds of thousands of Serbs, Jews, Roma and other political and religious opponents of the Independent State's regime. Jasenovac differed from many other death camps because it had a special children camp, in which about 20,000 children of predominantly Serbian nationality were brutally murdered.

Related Topics

Murder Protest Interior Minister Visit Roma Zagreb Serbia Croatia SITE July Sunday World War Jew From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

9 hours ago
 Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West In ..

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West Indies tumble to 178

17 hours ago
 RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

17 hours ago
 9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

17 hours ago
 Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh t ..

Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh to July 28

17 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.