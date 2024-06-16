Croatia Coach Dalic Apologises For Poor Start To Euro 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2024 | 12:50 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Coach Zlatko Dalic said he "apologised" to the tens of thousands of Croatia fans who travelled for his side's disappointing opening 3-0 loss to Spain at Euro 2024 in Berlin on Saturday.
Croatia were stunned by a vibrant first-half display from Spain as goals in the opening 45 minutes from Alvaro Morata, Fabian Ruiz and Dani Carvajal left Dalic's men precariously placed in Group B.
"It was a great atmosphere.
I don't know how many Croatia supporters were here today," he said of the crowd at the Olympiastadion, which was vastly made up of Croatia fans.
"I apologise for this bad show today... It was amazing how many of them travelled here and my message is that I apologise to them."
Croatia next face Albania in Hamburg on Wednesday, before a potentially crucial closing group match against reigning European champions Italy in Leipzig on June 24.
