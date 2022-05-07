Croatia Confirms Detention of National by Russian Forces in Mariupol - State Media

The Croatian Foreign Ministry has confirmed that a Croatian citizen has been detained by Russian forces in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, Croatian public broadcaster HRT reported on Saturday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) The Croatian Foreign Ministry has confirmed that a Croatian citizen has been detained by Russian forces in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, Croatian public broadcaster HRT reported on Saturday.

In April, Croatian media reported that at least four Croatian volunteers were among the militants of the Ukrainian right-wing extremist Azov battalion trapped in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

The Croatian foreign ministry has confirmed the detention of one Croatian national who was reported to have tried to leave the city with several other militants, but it refrained from disclosing any further details due to the delicate nature of the situation, the broadcaster said.

The ministry was cited as saying that it will work with the Ukrainian authorities to try resolve the issue.

Mariupol went under the control of Russian forces in April, with the remainder of Azov militants holed up in a local steel plant. After Ukrainian claims that there were civilians at the Azovstal plant as well, the Russian military said it would guarantee safe evacuation to civilians, if any, and all those ready to surrender during regular UN-facilitated humanitarian pauses.

On Friday, another 50 civilians, including 11 children, exited Azovstal during a humanitarian pause and were transferred to UN and Red Cross representatives to be further transported to the location of their choice, controlled either by Russia or Ukraine.