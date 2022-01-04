Croatia Confirms First Hybrid COVID-Influenza Case

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Croatia has registered its first patient simultaneously infected with flu and coronavirus, Dijana Mayer, a spokeswoman for the Croatian National Institute of Public Health, said on Tuesday.

"The first case of Flurona has been identified in Croatia, the patient is infected with influenza and COVID-19. This complicates the situation, with two diseases and symptoms of both, which overlap each other and are difficult to distinguish. The flu is more severe - a temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, muscle pain. Coronavirus has milder symptoms, the disease is developing gradually," Mayer said on national television.

The course of Flurona infection is individual for each particular case, she added.

According to media reports, Israel confirmed its first Flurona case in late December.

The first cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, first found in South Africa, were confirmed in Croatia last month. On Monday, the authorities reported 1,103 new cases, twice as many compared to the beginning of last week.

To date, Croatia has registered over 720,000 coronavirus infections and more than 12,000 related fatalities.

