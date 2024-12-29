Open Menu

Croatia Elects President As Incumbent Looks Favorite

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Zagreb, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Croatians cast ballots Sunday to elect a new president with the outspoken incumbent Zoran Milanovic appearing to be the favorite in opinion polls.

His likely main rival among the eight contenders for the largely ceremonial post is Dragan Primorac, backed by the conservative HDZ party that currently governs the country.

The election comes as the European Union and NATO member country of 3.8 million people struggles with biting inflation, widespread corruption and a labour shortage.

Milanovic is backed by 37 percent of the electorate while Primorac had the support of 20 percent, according to an opinion poll showed Friday.

But as none of the candidates are expected to garner more than 50 percent of the vote to win outright, the new head of state is likely to be chosen in a runoff in two weeks.

During the campaign the two main rivals often traded insults, with Milanovic ridiculing Primorac as boring and as "fake as a 13-euro note".

