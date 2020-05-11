Croatia Enters Largest Stage of COVID-19 Restrictions Relaxation - Authorities

The third, largest phase of lifting the COVID-19 restrictions imposed to curb the pandemic has entered into force in Croatia, the governmental Civil Protection Headquarters said on Monday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) The third, largest phase of lifting the COVID-19 restrictions imposed to curb the pandemic has entered into force in Croatia, the governmental Civil Protection Headquarters said on Monday.

Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said that the electronic passes system was canceled starting Monday. Intercity bus and train services are also being restored in the country, and stations are being opened.

"Meetings of up to 40 people are allowed, instead of up to five participants as it was previously. The work of shopping malls, hotels and restaurants, national parks, as well as rehearsals of artists ��� individually and in small groups ��� are also allowed," Bozinovic said, as quoted by the government's statement.

Starting from May 18, cultural and sports events could be held in indoor and outdoor areas, and gyms, fitness centers and swimming pools will reopen.

"As for border crossing, the priority is to ensure cross-border economic activity, business meetings and investment in Croatia with strict compliance with the Croatian Institute of Public Health's recommendations," the minister added.

Croatia has so far confirmed 2,187 COVID-19 cases and 90 related deaths. Meanwhile, 1,764 people have fully recovered from the disease.