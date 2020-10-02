Croatia Evaluating US Offers on Purchase of F-16 Military Aircraft - Prime Minister

Croatia is assessing the offers made by the United States on the possible acquisition of F-16 fighter jets, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said in a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after their meeting on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Croatia is assessing the offers made by the United States on the possible acquisition of F-16 fighter jets, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said in a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after their meeting on Friday.

"We also mentioned the purchase of the aircraft, military aircraft. Once everything is evaluated, Croatia will take its decision," Plenkovic said. "We have the offers, we are now evaluating them and once we reach we stage of being able to tackle the issue in more detail, we shall do so."

Pompeo said during the press conference that the decision to purchase the F-16 aircraft is a sovereign one made by the Croatian government.

"We'll try to provide the financial support to the American tender that we'll deliver a viable option and we will leave to the people of Croatia and its government to make a good choice for its own people," Pompeo said.

In January, Croatian Defense Minister Damir Krsticevic said that Israel officially notified Croatia that it had to cancel the delivery of 12 upgraded US-made F-16 fighter jets to Croatia because the United States had not approved the transfer.

Croatia announced a tender for fighter jets in 2017. The United States, along with Greece, Sweden and Israel, competed for the tender and the later won the bid.

Israel upgraded its used F-16 fighter jets with new avionics in order to win the contract at a cost of some $500 million. The United States categorically opposed the sale, demanding a transfer of the fighter jets without upgrades.

The used F-16 jets were to replace the Soviet MiG-21 aircraft that are still in service in the Croatian Air Force.