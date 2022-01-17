Croatia Expects Russia-US-NATO Talks on Security Guarantees to Continue - Foreign Minister

Croatia expects that Russia, the United States and NATO will continue talks on security guarantees, because dialogue is needed to rebuild trust, Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grliс Radman said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Croatia expects that Russia, the United States and NATO will continue talks on security guarantees, because dialogue is needed to rebuild trust, Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grliс Radman said on Monday.

"Certainly, it is necessary to talk in order to overcome disagreements and achieve mutual trust. In this phase of building trust, we need to talk about arms control.

The talks that took place last week, I believe they will not be a one-time event and that the process of achieving a stable relationship will continue," Radman said at a joint press conference after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The top Croatian diplomat noted that negotiations with Russia should also be conducted by the European Union and individual EU member states, adding that Croatia is cooperating and negotiating with Russia from within NATO.