UrduPoint.com

Croatia Expects Russia-US-NATO Talks On Security Guarantees To Continue - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2022 | 09:37 PM

Croatia Expects Russia-US-NATO Talks on Security Guarantees to Continue - Foreign Minister

Croatia expects that Russia, the United States and NATO will continue talks on security guarantees, because dialogue is needed to rebuild trust, Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grliс Radman said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Croatia expects that Russia, the United States and NATO will continue talks on security guarantees, because dialogue is needed to rebuild trust, Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grliс Radman said on Monday.

"Certainly, it is necessary to talk in order to overcome disagreements and achieve mutual trust. In this phase of building trust, we need to talk about arms control.

The talks that took place last week, I believe they will not be a one-time event and that the process of achieving a stable relationship will continue," Radman said at a joint press conference after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The top Croatian diplomat noted that negotiations with Russia should also be conducted by the European Union and individual EU member states, adding that Croatia is cooperating and negotiating with Russia from within NATO.

Related Topics

NATO Russia European Union United States Croatia Event From Top

Recent Stories

Punjab govt implementing progressive governance po ..

Punjab govt implementing progressive governance policies: Hasaan Khawar

37 seconds ago
 Ozone pollution costs Asia billions in lost crops: ..

Ozone pollution costs Asia billions in lost crops: study

1 minute ago
 Farrukh asks Shehbaz to explain his relations with ..

Farrukh asks Shehbaz to explain his relations with Masroor Anwar

1 minute ago
 Drug peddler arrested, 1.2 kg hashish seized

Drug peddler arrested, 1.2 kg hashish seized

1 minute ago
 US, EU Rule Out Disconnection of Russian Banks Fro ..

US, EU Rule Out Disconnection of Russian Banks From SWIFT - Reports

1 minute ago
 Gang busted, 4 stolen motorcycles recovered

Gang busted, 4 stolen motorcycles recovered

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.