Croatia Expels 18 Russian Diplomats, 6 Embassy Staff - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2022 | 05:56 PM

Croatia is expelling 18 diplomats and six administrative and technical employees of the Russian embassy from the country, the Croatian Foreign Ministry said

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Croatia is expelling 18 diplomats and six administrative and technical employees of the Russian embassy from the country, the Croatian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Ambassador of Russia (in Zagreb, Andrey Nesterenko) was handed a note, according to which, in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the diplomatic mission of the Russian Federation in Zagreb will be reduced to the level of the Croatian embassy in Moscow and a requirement is put forward that 18 diplomats and six members of the administrative and technical staff (a total of 24 employees) of the Russian embassy left Croatia," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

