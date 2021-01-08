Croatia Extends Coronavirus Restrictions Until January 31 - Interior Minister

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Croatia has extended limits on public life and business until the end of January as the outbreak shows no signs of abating, Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said Friday.

"Considering the situation in Croatia and the European region, there is no reason to ease restrictions. They will remain in place until January 31," Bozinovic told a news conference.

The curbs, introduced on December 18, prohibit gatherings of more than 10 people from more than two households. Stores are required to space out clients, while public transport can only fill up to 40 percent of its capacity.

The only easing concerns travel between Croatia's regions. The country's central region was hit by a major 6.4 magnitude earthquake on December 29, tearing down buildings and leaving tens of thousands homeless.