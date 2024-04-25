Open Menu

Croatia Gets French Fighter Jets In Major Arms Purchase

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2024 | 08:51 PM

Croatia gets French fighter jets in major arms purchase

Croatia took delivery Thursday of six Rafale fighter jets it has bought from France in the country's biggest arms purchase since its 1991 war of independence

Zagreb, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Croatia took delivery Thursday of six Rafale fighter jets it has bought from France in the country's biggest arms purchase since its 1991 war of independence.

The used warplanes -- the first part of a 12-jet deal -- touched down in the capital Zagreb, heralding a major overall of Croatia's air force, which is replacing its fleet of ageing Soviet-era MiGs.

Outgoing Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and other top officials held an arrival ceremony for the planes, which were flown by Croatian pilots after months of training in France.

Plenkovic hailed what he called "the biggest day for the strengthening of the Croatian army and air force" in years.

"We have a deterrent power that we have not had before," said Plenkovic.

"This is changing our international position, including in NATO and the European Union.

"

In 2021, Croatia agreed to buy the 12 jets in a deal worth one billion Euros ($1.3 billion) -- its biggest arms purchase since it fought to break away from the former Yugoslavia three decades ago.

The EU member chose the French package over bids from Israel, Sweden and the United States.

Croatia joined NATO in 2009 and the EU four years later.

Last year, Zagreb spent slightly below NATO's recommended threshold of two percent of gross domestic product on defence, according to the alliance's figures.

Pressure has risen for NATO members to respect their spending targets after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Croatia's neighbour and longtime rival Serbia is also hoping to sign a deal to purchase Rafale jets from France soon.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Army Israel Ukraine Russia France European Union Zagreb Buy Independence Alliance United States Serbia Sweden Croatia From Top Billion

Recent Stories

Zhao Shirin calls on Punjab Industries Minister

Zhao Shirin calls on Punjab Industries Minister

4 minutes ago
 Immunization campaign to protect children from dea ..

Immunization campaign to protect children from deadly diseases in full swing

4 minutes ago
 Action taken against officers not recovering 85% t ..

Action taken against officers not recovering 85% tax: Secretary

8 minutes ago
 Haiti transitional council sworn in after months o ..

Haiti transitional council sworn in after months of violence

6 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns cipher case hearing against PTI foun ..

IHC adjourns cipher case hearing against PTI founder till April 20,

6 minutes ago
 Ukrainian village battles mines year after Russia ..

Ukrainian village battles mines year after Russia forced out

14 minutes ago
Collective efforts needed to curb terrorism: Barri ..

Collective efforts needed to curb terrorism: Barrister Saif

6 minutes ago
 China's Shenzhou-18 mission takes off bound for sp ..

China's Shenzhou-18 mission takes off bound for space station

6 minutes ago
 Police arrest 4 suspects, recovered phones, bikes

Police arrest 4 suspects, recovered phones, bikes

6 minutes ago
 Thousands of flights scrapped as French air traffi ..

Thousands of flights scrapped as French air traffic controllers strike

8 minutes ago
 WWB directed to identify board’s land for revenu ..

WWB directed to identify board’s land for revenue generation

8 minutes ago
 Poverty to be ended by establishing border markets ..

Poverty to be ended by establishing border markets: Balochistan Governor

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World