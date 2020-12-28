UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Croatia Hit By 5.2 Magnitude Quake Near Zagreb

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 12:40 PM

Croatia hit by 5.2 magnitude quake near Zagreb

An 5.2-magnitude earthquake rattled central Croatia and the capital Zagreb early Monday morning, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, with initial reports indicating no casualties

Zagreb, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :An 5.2-magnitude earthquake rattled central Croatia and the capital Zagreb early Monday morning, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, with initial reports indicating no casualties.

The tremor was felt at 530 GMT in Zagreb, with an epicentre some 50 kilometres south outside the town of Sisak, home to some 35,000 people, EMSC reported.

"We have not yet been informed of damage," Kresimir Kuk, head of the Croatian Seismological Institute, told the national television (HRT).

Local media reported some damage to building facades in Sisak.

In March, Zagreb was struck by a 5.3-magnitude quake, the strongest in decades, which badly damaged buildings in the capital.

The Balkan region lies on major fault lines and is regularly hit by earthquakes.

ljv-rus/ssm/adp

Related Topics

Earthquake Zagreb Croatia March Media TV

Recent Stories

China ramps up virus controls to head off winter w ..

55 seconds ago

Fog likely in morning hours in certain area of KP

57 seconds ago

Two suspects held during search operation in sargo ..

58 seconds ago

Sultan Al Qasimi issues law on general budget of S ..

11 minutes ago

Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan rescue Pakistan at ..

15 minutes ago

Dubai Customs gets GInI Innovation Lab Accreditati ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.