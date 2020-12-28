Croatia hit by 5.2 magnitude quake near Zagreb

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An 5.2-magnitude earthquake rattled central Croatia and the capital Zagreb early Monday morning, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, with initial reports indicating no casualties

The tremor was felt at 530 GMT in Zagreb, with an epicentre some 50 kilometres south outside the town of Sisak, home to some 35,000 people, EMSC reported.

"We have not yet been informed of damage," Kresimir Kuk, head of the Croatian Seismological Institute, told the national television (HRT).

Local media reported some damage to building facades in Sisak.

In March, Zagreb was struck by a 5.3-magnitude quake, the strongest in decades, which badly damaged buildings in the capital.

The Balkan region lies on major fault lines and is regularly hit by earthquakes.

