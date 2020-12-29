Croatia Hit by Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake - Seismologists

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake rocked Croatia on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) A magnitude 6.3 earthquake rocked Croatia on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The earthquake was registered at 11:19 GMT. Its epicenter was located 46 kilometers (28.5 miles) away from the Croatian capital of Zagreb, at the depth of 10 kilometers.

No damage and casualties have been reported so far.