Croatia Intends to Lower CO2 Emissions by 45% by 2030 - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Croatia plans to reduce CO2 emissions by 45% by the end of the decade, take under national protection 30% of its part of the Adriatic Sea and plant 1 million trees a year, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Tuesday.

"To show our continued dedication, I wish to lay out a few of our commitments. Croatia will participate with, for us, highly inspiring 45% in the EU's ambitious goal of 55% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030," Plenkovic said at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).

Croatia's expected year for phasing out coal use is 2033, but the country will make more efforts to speed up this process, the prime minister added.

With the planned 39% renewables goal, Croatia surpasses the EU's target of 32% of non-fossil fuels by 2030.

Croatia as a "country of thousand islands" intends to take 30% of its territorial waters in the Adriatic Sea under its protection at a national level as a contribution to the global ocean protection, the prime minister said.

The Croatian government also aims to plant over 1 million trees per year to compensate for the impact of tourism on the level of CO2 emissions, as the country is a popular tourist destination, Plenkovic added.

The COP26 summit, held from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow, Scotland, aims to bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.