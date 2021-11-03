UrduPoint.com

Croatia Intends To Lower CO2 Emissions By 45% By 2030 - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 02:00 AM

Croatia Intends to Lower CO2 Emissions by 45% by 2030 - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Croatia plans to reduce CO2 emissions by 45% by the end of the decade, take under national protection 30% of its part of the Adriatic Sea and plant 1 million trees a year, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Tuesday.

"To show our continued dedication, I wish to lay out a few of our commitments. Croatia will participate with, for us, highly inspiring 45% in the EU's ambitious goal of 55% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030," Plenkovic said at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).

Croatia's expected year for phasing out coal use is 2033, but the country will make more efforts to speed up this process, the prime minister added.

With the planned 39% renewables goal, Croatia surpasses the EU's target of 32% of non-fossil fuels by 2030.

Croatia as a "country of thousand islands" intends to take 30% of its territorial waters in the Adriatic Sea under its protection at a national level as a contribution to the global ocean protection, the prime minister said.

The Croatian government also aims to plant over 1 million trees per year to compensate for the impact of tourism on the level of CO2 emissions, as the country is a popular tourist destination, Plenkovic added.

The COP26 summit, held from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow, Scotland, aims to bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Paris Glasgow Croatia October November From Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

UAE rulers send condolences to King Salman on deat ..

UAE rulers send condolences to King Salman on death of Prince Saud bin Abdulrahm ..

50 minutes ago
 UAE outclass Spain 6-4 in sizzling start to Interc ..

UAE outclass Spain 6-4 in sizzling start to Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Du ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi to host World Jiu-Jitsu Championship tom ..

Abu Dhabi to host World Jiu-Jitsu Championship tomorrow

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with t ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with two explosive drones

2 hours ago
 UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

2 hours ago
 FM, Uzbek Secretary Security Council discuss ties

FM, Uzbek Secretary Security Council discuss ties

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.