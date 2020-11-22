Croatia Introduces New Set of COVID-19 Restrictions Amid Surging Cases

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) Croatia has introduced a new set of coronavirus-related restrictions, including a ban on public gatherings, amid a deteriorating epidemiological situation in the country, the interior ministry reported on Sunday.

Over the past 24 hours, 3,308 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country, bringing the total number of those infected to 103,718. Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by 49 to 1,353.

"It is forbidden to hold all public gatherings of over 25 people, at weddings, the number of attendees is limited to 15 people, at funerals to 25. At other private events, to 10 people," the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, the work of night clubs, bars, and casinos is suspended. All public events must end before 10 p.m. local time (21:00 GMT), while the sale of alcohol is prohibited from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The authorities also made wearing masks mandatory outdoors where the distance between people is less than 1.5 meters (5 feet).

Employers are required to ensure that employees work from home whenever possible and all protective measures in organizations and enterprises are complied with.

New restrictions went into effect on Sunday and will remain in force until December 15.