UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Croatia Introduces New Set Of COVID-19 Restrictions Amid Surging Cases

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Croatia Introduces New Set of COVID-19 Restrictions Amid Surging Cases

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) Croatia has introduced a new set of coronavirus-related restrictions, including a ban on public gatherings, amid a deteriorating epidemiological situation in the country, the interior ministry reported on Sunday.

Over the past 24 hours, 3,308 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country, bringing the total number of those infected to 103,718. Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by 49 to 1,353.

"It is forbidden to hold all public gatherings of over 25 people, at weddings, the number of attendees is limited to 15 people, at funerals to 25. At other private events, to 10 people," the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, the work of night clubs, bars, and casinos is suspended. All public events must end before 10 p.m. local time (21:00 GMT), while the sale of alcohol is prohibited from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The authorities also made wearing masks mandatory outdoors where the distance between people is less than 1.5 meters (5 feet).

Employers are required to ensure that employees work from home whenever possible and all protective measures in organizations and enterprises are complied with.

New restrictions went into effect on Sunday and will remain in force until December 15.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Sale Croatia December Sunday All From P

Recent Stories

RAKBANK hosts virtual conference on life insurance ..

31 minutes ago

Emirati citizens can update their personal details ..

46 minutes ago

HCT celebrates remote graduation of 1,098 students

1 hour ago

Supreme Petroleum Council announces new discovery ..

2 hours ago

Du set to host third annual edition of GCF 5G MENA ..

2 hours ago

10 million U.AE users from January to October 2020 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.