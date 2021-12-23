Croatia Launches Scheme To Lure Back Expatriates
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 10:19 PM
Zagreb, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Croatia unveiled a new scheme Thursday aimed at luring back individuals who emigrated to other European Union countries, in a fresh bid to fight the nation's sharp population decline.
The project -- dubbed "I chose Croatia" -- is set to begin on January 1 and promises Croatian expatriates living in the EU up to 26,000 Euros ($29,000) to return home to start a business.
Similar incentives will also be offered to economic migrants within the country in a bid to convince them to move to sparsely populated rural areas.
More than 250,000 Croatians have left the Balkan nation since it joined the EU in 2013, with many seeking a better life in Germany, Austria and Ireland, according to official figures.
"These incentives... give someone both a motive to return and financial resources," Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said.
A "demographic revitalisation is a vital issue for Croatia since our population is ageing", he added.
The government estimates that the scheme could encourage about 4,000 to 4,500 people to return home.