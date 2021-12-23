UrduPoint.com

Croatia Launches Scheme To Lure Back Expatriates

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 10:19 PM

Croatia launches scheme to lure back expatriates

Croatia unveiled a new scheme Thursday aimed at luring back individuals who emigrated to other European Union countries, in a fresh bid to fight the nation's sharp population decline

Zagreb, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Croatia unveiled a new scheme Thursday aimed at luring back individuals who emigrated to other European Union countries, in a fresh bid to fight the nation's sharp population decline.

The project -- dubbed "I chose Croatia" -- is set to begin on January 1 and promises Croatian expatriates living in the EU up to 26,000 Euros ($29,000) to return home to start a business.

Similar incentives will also be offered to economic migrants within the country in a bid to convince them to move to sparsely populated rural areas.

More than 250,000 Croatians have left the Balkan nation since it joined the EU in 2013, with many seeking a better life in Germany, Austria and Ireland, according to official figures.

"These incentives... give someone both a motive to return and financial resources," Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said.

A "demographic revitalisation is a vital issue for Croatia since our population is ageing", he added.

The government estimates that the scheme could encourage about 4,000 to 4,500 people to return home.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business European Union Germany Ireland Austria Croatia January Government

Recent Stories

UAE suspends entry for travellers from Kenya, Tanz ..

UAE suspends entry for travellers from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia &amp; Nigeria; ..

51 minutes ago
 Assessment, Evaluation report on ' Panahgahs' pres ..

Assessment, Evaluation report on ' Panahgahs' presented to MD PBM

2 minutes ago
 Israeli Police Say Probing Every Incident of Vanda ..

Israeli Police Say Probing Every Incident of Vandalism at Christian Sites

2 minutes ago
 Last Afghan Refugees Leave US Marine Base Housing ..

Last Afghan Refugees Leave US Marine Base Housing at Quantico - Homeland Securit ..

2 minutes ago
 Putin sees 'positive' US reaction to Russia securi ..

Putin sees 'positive' US reaction to Russia security proposals

28 minutes ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs400 per tola 23 Dec 202 ..

Gold prices increase by Rs400 per tola 23 Dec 2021

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.