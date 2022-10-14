UrduPoint.com

Croatia Negotiates Purchase Of Air Defense Systems With France - Defense Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2022 | 01:30 AM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Croatia is engaged in talks with France on the purchase of short-range air defense systems as part of its national defense strategy, Croatian Defense Minister Mario Banozic said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Banozic took part in a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels. The minister said that at the initiative of Germany, which was supported by 14 member states of the bloc, the arming of the participating countries with Arrow 3 or Patriot air defense systems is being prepared as part of the European Sky Shield Initiative. Banozic noted that Croatia postponed its participation, as it is already negotiating with France on short-range air defense systems.

"After the drone crash in Zagreb in March this year, we identified air defense as a priority, first of all, short-range systems, and in bilateral conversations with France we have already provided material resources at the level of one battery, and our goal is to provide five batteries in a short time," the minister said, adding that the acquisition of medium- and long-range air defense systems is also on the agenda.

The aircraft crashed in the early hours of March 11 on the outskirts of the Croatian capital of Zagreb, triggering a loud blast and creating a crater. The Croatian police found two parachutes at the site. Croatian President Zoran Milanovic, as well as the Romanian defense ministry, said that the drone came from Ukraine. The next day, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic has sent a letter to the EU and NATO leadership calling on them to strengthen cooperation and prevent such incidents.

Coincidentally, several hours before the incident, Croatian Prime Minister announced the need to modernize the country's air defense, to acquire short-range air defense systems in 2023-2025. In November 2021, Zagreb signed an agreement with France for the supply of 12 Rafale jet fighters worth almost $1 billion.

