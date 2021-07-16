UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Croatia Passes Law To Ban Single-Use Plastics In Line WIth EU Rules

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 01:10 AM

Croatia Passes Law to Ban Single-Use Plastics in Line WIth EU Rules

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The Croatian parliament on Thursday passed a new law on waste management, banning the sale of single-use plastics to meet the EU requirements.

The legislation was approved in a 75-43 vote. The law concerns products like plastic stirring sticks, straws, cutlery, plates and the like.

Starting 2022, lightweight plastic carry bags, with the exception of very light ones, will not be sold, and from 2024 the production of plastic stoppers and lids will also be banned.

In 2019, the EU introduced the Single-Use Plastics Directive which states that the bloc is reducing the number of plastic waste, tackling 10 single-use plastic items and fishing gear that account for most littered items found on European beaches.

Related Topics

Parliament Vote Sale 2019 From

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and Johns Hopkins ..

25 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

25 minutes ago

Commander of Joint Operations at Ministry of Defen ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

1 hour ago

Board of Directors of UAE Space Agency discusses p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.