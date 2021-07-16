Croatia Passes Law to Ban Single-Use Plastics in Line WIth EU Rules

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The Croatian parliament on Thursday passed a new law on waste management, banning the sale of single-use plastics to meet the EU requirements.

The legislation was approved in a 75-43 vote. The law concerns products like plastic stirring sticks, straws, cutlery, plates and the like.

Starting 2022, lightweight plastic carry bags, with the exception of very light ones, will not be sold, and from 2024 the production of plastic stoppers and lids will also be banned.

In 2019, the EU introduced the Single-Use Plastics Directive which states that the bloc is reducing the number of plastic waste, tackling 10 single-use plastic items and fishing gear that account for most littered items found on European beaches.