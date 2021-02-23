UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Croatia Police Charge Two For Wartime Killing Of Russian Reporters

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 09:44 PM

Croatia police charge two for wartime killing of Russian reporters

Croatian police on Tuesday pressed charges against two former rebel Serb policemen for killing two Russian journalists during the country's 1990s war, that claimed lives of more than 20 reporters

Zagreb, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Croatian police on Tuesday pressed charges against two former rebel Serb policemen for killing two Russian journalists during the country's 1990s war, that claimed lives of more than 20 reporters.

Viktor Nogin and Gennadiy Kurinnoy, working for the then Soviet state television, were shot dead by a member of rebel Serb police force on September 1, 1991 in central Croatia, a police statement said.

Members of the rebels' unit opened fire at a vehicle with diplomatic plates in which Nogin, 43, and Kurinnoy, 41, dressed in civilian clothes, were returning from reporting in a war zone, it said.

When the car stopped, one of the suspects -- at the time 26 years old -- allegedly took the wounded journalists' passports and press cards before shooting them dead.

The second suspect, then 33 years old, who commanded the unit did nothing to prevent the crime, near the town of Hrvatska Kostajnica, and helped cover it up, police said.

The rebels then set the car on fire and dumped it along with the bodies next to a river.

The car wreckage was found in 1992 but not the remains of the two reporters.

Police pressed charges for war crimes against civilians against the two suspects in absentia.

Local media identified both suspects and said they lived in neighbouring Serbia and Bosnia.

Police say the suspects remain "out of reach for criminal proceedings in Croatia".

A memorial plaque was unveiled near the site where the journalists were killed in 2011.

Russian President Vladimir Putin posthumously awarded the two the order of courage in 2017, according to The Moscow Times.

Croatia's proclamation of independence from Yugoslavia sparked the 1991-1995 war with rebel Serbs who opposed the move.

More than 20 reporters, including six foreigners, were killed in the line of duty during the war, according to the Croatian Journalists' Association.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Moscow Russia Vehicle Car Vladimir Putin Independence Serbia Croatia SITE September Criminals 2017 Media TV From

Recent Stories

SEWA replaces water networks in 4 areas at a cost ..

14 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports teams up with Saab on surveillance ..

14 minutes ago

EDGE, Lockheed Martin to explore industrial partne ..

14 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award&#039;s award-winning novel ..

15 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan conducts hearing o ..

23 seconds ago

Scientists ridicule Modi's Hindu nationalist gover ..

25 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.