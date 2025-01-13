Open Menu

Croatia Populist President Re-elected In Landslide

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2025 | 09:00 AM

Croatia populist president re-elected in landslide

Zagreb, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Croatia's populist President Zoran Milanovic was re-elected in a landslide, defeating his conservative rival in Sunday's run-off, official results showed.

Milanovic took more than 74 percent of the vote and Dragan Primorac, backed by the centre-right HDZ party that governs Croatia, almost 26 percent, with nearly all the votes counted.

It was the highest score achieved by a presidential candidate since the former Yugoslav republic's independence in 1991.

While the role of the president is largely ceremonial in Croatia, Milanovic's wide victory is the latest setback for the HDZ and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic -- Milanovic's political arch-rival -- after a high-profile corruption affair in November.

"Croatia, thank you!", Milanovic told his supporters who gathered at a Zagreb art and music club to celebrate his success.

"I see this victory as a recognition of my work in the last five years and a plebiscite message from Croatian people to those who should hear it", he said in a reference to the HDZ-led government.

The outspoken Milanovic, backed by the left-wing opposition, won more than 49 percent of the vote in the contest's first round two weeks ago -- narrowly missing an outright victory.

Turnout Sunday was nearly 44 percent, slightly lower than in the first round, the electoral commission said.

The vote was held as the European Union member nation of 3.8 million people struggles with the highest inflation rate in the eurozone, endemic corruption and a labour shortage.

Related Topics

Corruption Shortage Prime Minister Music Vote European Union Zagreb Independence Croatia November Sunday All From Government Million Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

High-Level UAE delegation arrives in Lebanon to re ..

High-Level UAE delegation arrives in Lebanon to reopen Embassy in Beirut

7 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on military site in ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on military site in Benin

9 hours ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit: AI’s transformative ..

1 Billion Followers Summit: AI’s transformative role in content creation highl ..

9 hours ago
 TikTok showcases creative tools, success strategie ..

TikTok showcases creative tools, success strategies at 1 Billion Followers Summi ..

10 hours ago
 NASA, IMF share strategies to engage younger gener ..

NASA, IMF share strategies to engage younger generations at 1 Billion Followers ..

10 hours ago
 Managing Director of X: UAE at forefront of innova ..

Managing Director of X: UAE at forefront of innovation

10 hours ago
UAE reaffirms commitment to Global Energy Transiti ..

UAE reaffirms commitment to Global Energy Transition at 15th IRENA Assembly

10 hours ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit: Experts explore transf ..

1 Billion Followers Summit: Experts explore transforming passion for gaming into ..

10 hours ago
 Robust growth in industrial sector financing fuels ..

Robust growth in industrial sector financing fuels economic diversification in U ..

11 hours ago
 Abdulla Al Hamed: Digital media drives future of s ..

Abdulla Al Hamed: Digital media drives future of societies, demands readiness fo ..

11 hours ago
 DP World ILT20 Season 3 kicks off

DP World ILT20 Season 3 kicks off

11 hours ago
 Great Britain, Ireland complete emphatic victory a ..

Great Britain, Ireland complete emphatic victory at 2025 Team Cup

11 hours ago

More Stories From World