Croatia Ready To Order Russia's Sputnik V, Relevant Documents Requested - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

Croatia Ready to Order Russia's Sputnik V, Relevant Documents Requested - Prime Minister

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Croatia is ready to order Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V after the national regulator's assessment, and has already requested the necessary document from the developer, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, Croatian Health Minister Vili Beros confirmed his country's interest in purchasing the Russian coronavirus vaccine.

"We have requested additional documentation on the Sputnik V vaccine from the Russian authorities so that we can be confident in the effectiveness and reliability of the vaccine, after which we can decide on further steps in accordance with the recommendations of HALMED [the national drug regulator] and the EU Medical Agency, which also began the verification procedure," Plenkovic was quoted as saying by the cabinet on Twitter, adding that the country "is more than ready" to order the vaccine.

Sputnik V ” the first-ever coronavirus vaccine, registered by Russia last August ” has been approved for emergency use in over 40 countries across the world.

