Croatia Records Biggest Spikes in COVID-19 Deaths for 2 Consecutive Days - Response Center

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Croatia has been registering over 70 COVID-19 related deaths for two consecutive days, representing the highest daily number of fatalities among Western Balkan countries, according to the data published on Tuesday by the Croatian National Civil Protection Headquarters.

On Monday, the COVID-19 death toll in the European country rose by 74 fatalities. The previous highest daily death toll from the coronavirus infection in the Western Balkans was reported by Bosnia and Herzegovina, which registered 73 COVID-19 deaths on November 9.

"Over the past 24 hours, 9,668 citizens have been tested for COVID-19, with 2,900 of them testing positive.

Seventy-five patients have died [on Tuesday], a total of 1,861 infected have died since the outbreak of the pandemic," the headquarters report said.

On November 28, Croatia implemented tougher restrictions amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, which will be in force until December 21. The recent restrictions limited public events to 25 people and private gatherings to 10 people. Wearing masks outdoors became mandatory. All restaurants and cafes were closed but allowed to deliver food. Under the restrictions, sports and leisure facilities will be closed while wedding ceremonies are banned.