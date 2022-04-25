UrduPoint.com

Croatia Refuses To Organize Return Flight For Russian Diplomats - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2022 | 08:14 PM

Croatia Refuses to Organize Return Flight for Russian Diplomats - Russian Foreign Ministry

Croatia has refused to organize a humanitarian flight for the employees of the Russian embassy in Zagreb, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday, adding that Moscow will respond accordingly

"In its 'militant Russophobia', official Zagreb has reached the point that in a non-diplomatic form, violating the decency and standards of international communication, it refused to carry out a humanitarian flight in order to evacuate a large group of employees of the Russian Embassy in Croatia with families, including young children. Moreover, we are talking about people who themselves were unreasonably ordered by the Croatian authorities to leave the country," Zakharova said in a statement, as quoted by the ministry.

The spokeswoman added that "inhumane, mocking" attitude towards Russian citizens will not be left without a proper response.

