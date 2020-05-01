Croatia Registers 6 New Coronavirus-Related Fatalities, Death Toll Reaches 75 People

Croatia confirmed six new deaths from coronavirus-related fatalities over the past 24 hours, and the overall COVID-19 death toll increased to 75 people, the Interior Ministry said on Friday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Croatia confirmed six new deaths from coronavirus-related fatalities over the past 24 hours, and the overall COVID-19 death toll increased to 75 people, the Interior Ministry said on Friday.

The Balkan country also detected nine new coronavirus cases over the given period, bringing the total tally to 2,085.

"The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Croatia since the beginning of the pandemic and until Friday reached 75 people, the total number of cases is 2,085," the ministry said, adding that 1,421 people have fully recovered from COVID-19.

In Croatia, the capital Zagreb and the southern Split-Dalmatia county are the most affected by the outbreak.