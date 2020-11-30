Croatia Registers 74 COVID-19 Fatalities, Hits Record Daily Deaths in Western Balkans

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Croatia has registered 74 deaths of COVID-19 patients, marking the highest daily number of fatalities among Western Balkan countries, according to the data published on Monday by the Croatian National Civil Protection Headquarters.

The previous highest daily COVID-19 death toll in the Western Balkans was reported by Bosnia and Herzegovina that registered 73 COVID-19 deaths on November 9.

"Over the past 24 hours, 5,027 citizens have been tested, with 1,830 of them positive for COVID-19. The total number of infected have reached 128,442. 74 patients have died, a total of 1,786 infected have died since the outbreak of the pandemic," the headquarters said.

On Sunday, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic� decided to self-isolate for 10 days after his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

On November 28, Croatia implemented tougher restrictions amid spike in COVID-19 cases, which will be in force until December 21. The recent restrictions limited public events to 25 people and private gatherings to 10 people. Wearing masks outdoors became mandatory. All restaurants and cafes were closed, but were allowed to deliver food. Under the restrictions, sports and leisure facilities will be closed while wedding ceremonies are banned.