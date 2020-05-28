Croatia reopens borders for 10 EU nations for tourism

(@FahadShabbir)

Zagreb, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Croatia reopened its borders without restrictions to citizens from ten European Union countries Thursday as the Adriatic nation looks to salvage a vital tourism sector hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The "temporary ban on border crossing" has been lifted "for tourism", Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic told a cabinet session.

The measure applies to ten countries who have had similarly successful results in containing the virus, he said, including Austria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia.

Home to 4.2 million people, Croatia has largely kept its coronavirus outbreakin check, limiting deaths to around 100 and known infections to slightly over 2,000.