UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Croatia Reopens Borders To Citizens Of 10 EU Countries Amid Nearly Zero COVID-19 Rise

Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 08:11 PM

Croatia Reopens Borders to Citizens of 10 EU Countries Amid Nearly Zero COVID-19 Rise

Croatia is reopening borders to nationals of 10 EU countries after pushing the daily COVID-19 increase to nearly zero, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Croatia is reopening borders to nationals of 10 EU countries after pushing the daily COVID-19 increase to nearly zero, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier Thursday, Croatia updated its COVID-19 tally by one case to 2,245, following three days of zero growth. The death toll is standing at 102.

"Today's decision defines the EU countries (the Czech Republic, Hungary, Austria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovenia, Germany and Slovakia) whose citizens, given a satisfactory epidemiological situation, will not have to justify their crossing of the state border to enter Croatia," the ministry said.

To avoid traffic jams at checkpoints, those entering the country will be able to fill out a special electronic registration form in advance.

Croatia, which is currently holding the presidency of the council of the EU, suggested earlier in May that the bloc reopen borders between countries with a similar epidemiological situation based on bilateral agreements to revive the tourism sector hit by the pandemic.

Last week, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that his country and some other member states hoped to lift their international travel warnings on June 15. He stressed that it would be "not the day starting which one can go on vacation," but the day when the warning would be scrapped.

Italy has supported Germany in these plans, with Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio likening the importance of the reopening to the D-Day Normandy landings. Italy is expected reopen borders to EU tourists on June 3.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry German Traffic Germany Austria Estonia Italy Poland Czech Republic Slovakia Slovenia Croatia Lithuania Latvia Hungary May June Border

Recent Stories

Uzma Khan says she was about to marry Usman Malik

41 minutes ago

IMF Expects World Economy to Contract in 2020 By M ..

7 seconds ago

Rich tribute presented to police martyrs, Eid gift ..

10 seconds ago

European golf tour announces date for resumption o ..

15 seconds ago

Assange's Lawyers Continue to Demand His Release o ..

7 minutes ago

US Renewable Electricity Use Exceeds Coal First Ti ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.