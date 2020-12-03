Croatia reports 4,534 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ZAGREB, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Croatia has reported 4,534 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing its national tally to 139,415, the country's COVID-19 response team said on Thursday.

The disease has killed 1,964 people in the country, including 48 in the past 24 hours, it added.

The Croatian government announced on Monday that Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic has tested positive for COVID-19.