UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Croatia Reports First Confirmed Coronavirus Case In Balkans

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 11:32 PM

Croatia reports first confirmed coronavirus case in Balkans

Croatia confirmed the first case of the new coronavirus in the Balkans region on Tuesday after a young man who recently returned from Italy was found to have become infected

Zagreb, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Croatia confirmed the first case of the new coronavirus in the Balkans region on Tuesday after a young man who recently returned from Italy was found to have become infected.

The announcement comes amid an outbreak of the virus, named COVID-19, in nearby Italy where infections have surged to nearly 300 in a matter of days.

"It has been confirmed that the first patient was infected with the COVID-19 virus," Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said at a press conference at a hospital in Zagreb.

The patient is a young man "showing mild symptoms", he added.

Health Minister Vili Beros said the man was in Milan between February 19 and 21.

"For now he shows signs of a milder disease and we hope it will remain that way," Beros said.

Italy, which lies across the Adriatic from Croatia, has seen a huge jump in cases in recent days -- from 6 to more than 283 since Friday.

Seven people in Italy have so far died after catching the virus, all of whom were either elderly or had pre-existing conditions.

According to the World Health Organization, the epidemic has peaked at its epicentre in China, where it has killed more than 2,600 people and infected over 77,000 others.

But the situation has worsened elsewhere with nearly 2,700 other cases and more than 40 deaths globally.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World China Died Young Zagreb Milan Man Italy Croatia February All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima condoles Suzanne Mubarak on death o ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Rulers condole family of late former Egyptian ..

21 minutes ago

RAK Ruler condoles Egyptian President on death of ..

1 hour ago

Hamed bin Zayed visits UMEX, SimTEX 2020

2 hours ago

JCPOA Dispute Mechanism Unlikely to Be Discussed b ..

4 minutes ago

IOM Appeals for Over $119Mln in Aid for South Suda ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.