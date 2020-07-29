Croatia Reserves 1.5Mln Doses of Future COVID-19 Vaccine Developed in EU

Croatia has reserved 1.5 million doses of a vaccine against COVID-19 that is being developed by European manufacturers, the country's health minister, Vili Beros, said on Wednesday

According to the Croatian Ministry of Health, as of Wednesday morning, 4,922 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the country since the beginning of the pandemic, with a total of 140 deaths. According to the minister, several international pharmaceutical companies are entering the final phase of trials and have started signing preliminary supply contracts with states.

"There are several large initiatives, two of them are the largest, one of which is at the European level. Preliminary agreements are signed with various vaccine manufacturers, the most advanced in their trials. At the European level, Croatia has signed one such document, by which we have reserved 1.5 million doses of a new vaccine," the minister told Croatian Radiotelevision broadcasting company.

Beros has not disclosed the total value of the contract but noted that "money is not a problem."