UrduPoint.com

Croatia Sets Sights On Europe's Border-free Club

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2022 | 09:25 PM

Croatia sets sights on Europe's border-free club

:If Croatia gets approval this week to join the world's largest visa-free area, the massive queues of vehicles at the borders with its European neighbours will become history.

Stara Gradiska, Croatia, Dec 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :If Croatia gets approval this week to join the world's largest visa-free area, the massive queues of vehicles at the borders with its European neighbours will become history.

European Union justice ministers meet on Thursday to decide whether to admit Croatia into the passport-free Schengen zone, which enables more than 400 million people to move freely around its 26 member nations.

One of the main sticking points has been questions over Croatia's ability to police what is the 27-nation EU's longest external land border, at a time when migration remains a key challenge for the country.

Zagreb's application in 2016 to join Schengen has also come at a sensitive time for Europe.

Since 2015, millions of migrants, many from conflict zones, have risked their lives to enter the EU illegally and then the Covid 19 pandemic hit in 2020.

Both prompted Schengen countries to reintroduce certain border controls.

If on Thursday Croatia gets the green light to join Schengen -- potentially alongside Bulgaria and Romania -- the kilometres-long (miles-long) vehicle queues at the Bregana border crossing with Slovenia will become a thing of the past.

Bregana is one of 73 land crossings with EU neighbours Slovenia and Hungary that would cease to exist.

"On January 1, we will raise the barriers and border traffic will be free," the head of the national border police service, Zoran Niceno, told AFP.

At airports, the change will kick in on March 26, due to technical issues.

Related Topics

World Police Europe Vehicles Vehicle Traffic Bulgaria Romania Slovenia Croatia Hungary January March Border 2016 2015 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Youth should follow Iqbal's philosophy of 'Khudi'

Youth should follow Iqbal's philosophy of 'Khudi'

1 minute ago
 Rising Smog: LHC seeks notification for 3-day scho ..

Rising Smog: LHC seeks notification for 3-day schools closure in week

8 minutes ago
 Morata dropped as Spain face Morocco in World Cup ..

Morata dropped as Spain face Morocco in World Cup last 16

8 minutes ago
 Major Automakers Exposed to Alleged Forced Uyghur ..

Major Automakers Exposed to Alleged Forced Uyghur Labor - Report

8 minutes ago
 SC directs to register FIR of Arshad Sharif's kill ..

SC directs to register FIR of Arshad Sharif's killing

18 minutes ago
 Arts Council elections will be held on Dec 18

Arts Council elections will be held on Dec 18

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.