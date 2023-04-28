Croatia Still Accepting Applications From Russians for Visas - Tourist Board Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Croatia continues to accept applications from Russian citizens for the issuance of tourist visas, the director of the Croatian Tourist board Office in Russia, Rajko Ruzicka, told Sputnik on Friday.

On Monday, information appeared on the website of the VFS Global visa center that starting May 1, the acceptance of visa applications from Russian citizens will be suspended. On April 28, the message was deleted.

"There is no suspension of the issuance of tourist visas. Apparently, VFS did not understand something ... Since May 1, nothing will change, Croatia has accepted documents and continues to accept them," Ruzicka said.

The problem with obtaining a visa can only occur due to staffing shortages in the consulate, Ruzicka added.