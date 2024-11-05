Open Menu

Croatia Successfully Performs Renal Autotransplant Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Croatia successfully performs renal autotransplant operation

ZAGREB, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The Clinical Hospital Center of Rijeka, Croatia's third-largest city, has made a global medical breakthrough by successfully performing a kidney autotransplantation, the hospital said in a statement Monday.

Specialists in the hospital's urology department relocated the patient's kidney, compromised by a gynecological disease, to another part of the body where the kidney regained full function within the expected timeframe.

It marked a significant achievement for both the hospital and the broader European and global medical community, said local media, referring to kidney autotransplantation as an intricate surgery performed at only a few medical centers worldwide.

The urology department of Rijeka Hospital Center has been a reference center of the Croatian Ministry of Health for kidney transplants.

