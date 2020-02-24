UrduPoint.com
Croatia Takes Extra Safety Measures Amid Coronavirus Outbreak In Italy- Health Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 11:00 PM

Croatia has decided to take extra safety measures amid the coronavirus outbreak in neighboring Italy, Croatian Health Minister Vili Beros said on Monday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) Croatia has decided to take extra safety measures amid the coronavirus outbreak in neighboring Italy, Croatian Health Minister Vili Beros said on Monday.

"We should not spread panic, because in 80 percent [of the cases], the disease has mild symptoms. We are bringing the preparedness measures to a higher level. But there is no room for panic," Beros said as broadcast by the Croatian HRT channel.

Moreover, Croatia has introduced medical supervision for everyone who arrive from the coronavirus-hit regions of Italy, the country's authorities said on Monday, adding that similar measures were established for people who visited China 14 days ago or visited South Korea after February 16.

Earlier in the day, the Croatian Foreign Ministry asked citizens to avoid traveling to virus-hit northern regions of Italy, while the education Ministry suspended school trips to Italy for one month.

Italian media reported that the death toll from coronavirus-related complications reached seven on Monday, while the number of cases of the virus surpassed 200 in the country.

