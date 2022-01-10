UrduPoint.com

Croatia Tightens Measures Against COVID-19 Over Infections Surge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2022 | 06:59 PM

The National Civil Protection Headquarters of Croatia has tightened restrictive measures in an effort to contain resurgence of the COVID-19 incidence, with the new restrictions entering into force on Monday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The National Civil Protection Headquarters of Croatia has tightened restrictive measures in an effort to contain resurgence of the COVID-19 incidence, with the new restrictions entering into force on Monday.

The number of COVID-19 infections in Croatia has increased twofold within seven days.

"Mass meetings and events in the open space with the participation of more than 50 people (previously up to 100) are prohibited. Up to 200 people can participate in meetings providing COVID-19 certificates, and with the permission from regional crisis headquarters," the Croatian Interior Ministry cited the headquarters' decision as saying.

Indoor events are limited to 25 participants instead of 50, and up to 100 people if providing COVID-19 certificates with the permission of local headquarters, according to the ministry. The allowed number of spectators at sports events was reduced from 40% to 20% of seats. Wearing a mask is mandatory at all official and cultural events, regardless of the availability of a COVID-19 certificate.

As of January 10, Croatia detected 767,183 COVID-19 cases, with 712,652 recovered and 12,918 deaths.

