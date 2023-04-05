Croatia to Allocate $546.000 for Ukraine as Part of NATO Aid Package - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Croatia will allocate 500.000 Euros ($546.000) for Ukraine as part of NATO's comprehensive assistance package, in addition to humanitarian aid Zagreb provides to Ukrainian refugees, Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman said on Wednesday.

"Croatia will provide 500.000 euros to this comprehensive assistance package (for Ukraine). Croatia also provides humanitarian aid, gives shelter to thousands of Ukrainian refugees," Grlic Radman said upon his arrival at the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels.

Earlier this month, NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance's member states had provided $70 billion in military aid for Ukraine since the start of Russia's military operation in February 2022. Stoltenberg added that a long-term support of Kiev and Ukraine's transition to NATO's weaponry would ensure greater compatibility of the country's army with the alliance.

Moscow has repeatedly warned that arms deliveries do not contribute to a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict but rather escalate it.