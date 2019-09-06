Croatia to Host First Ever Military Air Show in 2020 - Defense Ministry

(@imziishan)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) The Croatian government has approved a proposal to host the first ever international air show, CROIMAS 2020, in the country next year, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The show will be held on May 30, 2020, in the Adriatic city of Zadar, where the 93rd base of the Croatian Air Force is located.

"The organization of the military air show at the international level will glorify Croatia and Zadar on the global aviation and tourist map, and at the same time will mark an important step in promoting the profession of a military pilot as a specific and scarce officer in the Croatian Armed Forces," Minister of Defense Damir Krsticevic said, as quoted by the Defense Ministry.

According to various sources, Croatia currently only operates from two to four Soviet-made MiG-21 fighter jets.

Croatia announced a tender for supplies of more aircraft in 2017. The United States, along with Greece, Sweden, and Israel, competed for the tender but the latter ultimately won the bid. The deliveries could have cost Croatia some $500 million. However, in January, Israel officially notified Croatia that it had to cancel the delivery of 12 upgraded US-made F-16 fighter jets to the European country over the lack of Washington's approval.