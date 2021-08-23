UrduPoint.com

Croatia To Share Re-Integration Model For 'Occupied' Lands With Ukraine - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 07:10 PM

Croatia to Share Re-Integration Model for 'Occupied' Lands With Ukraine - Prime Minister

Croatia is ready to assist Ukraine in implementing an integration model for the "occupied territories" based on its own experience, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said at the Crimean Platform summit in Kiev on Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Croatia is ready to assist Ukraine in implementing an integration model for the "occupied territories" based on its own experience, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said at the Crimean Platform summit in Kiev on Monday.

"Croatia knows very well how difficult it is when a country is faced with an ongoing conflict and part of its own territory under occupation. We can understand you a little bit better than those countries who did not have this experience. We have a very good model of peaceful reintegration of a Croatian Danubian area that ended the occupation of part of our territory back in 1998 through an efficient mission of the United Nations, perhaps the most successful one on the territory of Europe in the last 70 years.

We are willing to offer you all the assistance to apply such a model without any casualties and with the ambition for co-existence and the rule of law. We believe that Crimea should be high on the agenda of the international community together with your efforts to re-integrate the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts [regions]," Plenkovic said.

The process of a peaceful re-integration of the Croatian Podunavlje Region after the military conflict on the territory of former Yugoslavia was guided by a special UN mission, the UN Transitional Authority in Eastern Slavonia, from 1996 til 1998.

Earlier in the month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has branded the summit as a "coven" where "neo-Nazi, racist sentiments of the incumbent Ukrainian government" are harbored.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Ukraine Russia Europe Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Croatia All From Government

Recent Stories

Under-trial Kashmiri journalist Aasif sultan compl ..

Under-trial Kashmiri journalist Aasif sultan completes 3 years in jail

48 seconds ago
 J&K Administration of Property Amendment Bill 2021 ..

J&K Administration of Property Amendment Bill 2021 sails through NA panel

50 seconds ago
 PVMA urged to bring down edible oil prices

PVMA urged to bring down edible oil prices

51 seconds ago
 China-Pakistan trade volume totals $12.56 billion ..

China-Pakistan trade volume totals $12.56 billion in first half of 2021

56 seconds ago
 UAEU Chancellor congratulates UAEU&#039;s CETL on ..

UAEU Chancellor congratulates UAEU&#039;s CETL on receiving Blackboard Catalyst ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Health launches &#039;School Lunch Box ..

Ministry of Health launches &#039;School Lunch Box&#039; programme to promote he ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.