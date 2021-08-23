Croatia to Share Re-Integration Model for 'Occupied' Lands With Ukraine - Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Croatia is ready to assist Ukraine in implementing an integration model for the "occupied territories" based on its own experience, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said at the Crimean Platform summit in Kiev on Monday.

"Croatia knows very well how difficult it is when a country is faced with an ongoing conflict and part of its own territory under occupation. We can understand you a little bit better than those countries who did not have this experience. We have a very good model of peaceful reintegration of a Croatian Danubian area that ended the occupation of part of our territory back in 1998 through an efficient mission of the United Nations, perhaps the most successful one on the territory of Europe in the last 70 years.

We are willing to offer you all the assistance to apply such a model without any casualties and with the ambition for co-existence and the rule of law. We believe that Crimea should be high on the agenda of the international community together with your efforts to re-integrate the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts [regions]," Plenkovic said.

The process of a peaceful re-integration of the Croatian Podunavlje Region after the military conflict on the territory of former Yugoslavia was guided by a special UN mission, the UN Transitional Authority in Eastern Slavonia, from 1996 til 1998.

Earlier in the month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has branded the summit as a "coven" where "neo-Nazi, racist sentiments of the incumbent Ukrainian government" are harbored.