Croatia To Vote After Insult-filled Presidential Race
Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2024 | 12:00 PM
Zagreb, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Croatians will vote Sunday in the Balkan country's presidential election, with opinion polls widely predicting the outspoken incumbent Zoran Milanovic will win after a bruising campaign.
His main challenge is likely to come from the ruling HDZ party's Dragan Primorac, who Milanovic has ridiculed as dull and as "fake as a 13-euro note".
With the two main contenders often trading insults, analysts say none of the eight candidates are likely to win the 50 percent of votes to win outright, which would set up a runoff on January 12.
The election comes as the European Union member country struggles with biting inflation, widespread corruption and a labour shortage.
- 'Duel between President and PM' -
Milanovic, 58, has been one of Croatia's leading and most colourful political figures for nearly two decades, known for his sharp wit and sometimes bombastic statements.
He took the presidency -- which is largely ceremonial -- for the opposition Social Democrats (SDP)in 2020 on a platform promising to promote tolerance and liberalism.
But after taking office, Milanovic used the office to take aim at political opponents and EU officials, often with offensive language.
For many, the election is a continuation of his feud with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.
"It is a duel between the prime minister and president, which is a constant of Croatia's politics for the past decade," political analyst Tihomir Cipek told AFP.
Milanovic has denounced the EU's stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, prompting Plenkovic to accuse him of holding "pro-Russian views" and "destroying Croatia's credibility in NATO and the EU".
Milanovic has fired back saying he has worked to protect Croatia's interests and prevent the country from being "dragged into war".
He regularly pans Plenkovic and his HDZ party over systemic corruption, calling the premier a "serious threat to Croatia's democracy".
The HDZ's candidate Primorac has largely promoted family values and patriotism during his campaign, while promising to be a "president who unites".
"These are elections for the future of our homeland which has been disgraced by the president's actions," he told a recent rally.
"We have a president who holds nothing sacred. Neither the homeland nor the work, he wakes up at 11:30 am ... and likes to bicker," he added.
Milanovic retorted by saying Primorac was as "fake as a 13-euro note and boring as a friendly (football) match".
- 'Quarrels' -
While the president's powers are limited, many Croatians believe the office can tip the country's political balance of power.
"Powers are minimal but even so the president can do a lot, it has to be someone truly worthy, with knowledge, which Milanovic is," retired diplomat Davor Faget told AFP.
But Denis Novosel, a 30-year-old engineer living in Zagreb said he plans to vote for Primorac, because the "current president is not really at the level at which a president should be".
Other voters have expressed frustration with the contest, saying it has centred more on name calling than policy debates.
"Everything is based on quarrels rather than on constructive proposals and programmes," designer Katarina Kozul Baranovic told AFP, saying she planned to vote for the "lesser evil".
Young Croatians have not been generally enthused by the race as they struggle to find affordable housing, stable jobs and sufficient income to have a family.
"Maybe that's why they decide not to vote, because they look at it in a fatalistic way," said Iva Jurisic, an 18-year-old student.
"We don't have much to look forward to."
Recent Stories
China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months
Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, Syria
Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital
NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility
Oil spill prompts national emergency in Russia
Arab League warns against attempts to ignite discord in Syria
Ministry of Religious Affairs, Saudi Airlines ink Hajj flight agreement
Putin says Slovakia offered to host Ukraine peace talks
More Stories From World
-
South Korea's acting president faces impeachment vote2 minutes ago
-
Croatia to vote after insult-filled presidential race2 minutes ago
-
Croatia presidency candidates: president, scientist, two women MPs2 minutes ago
-
Membership of UK's anti-immigration Reform party surpasses Conservatives12 minutes ago
-
Move over Mercedes: Chinese cars grab Mexican market share12 minutes ago
-
Palestinians say Israeli strikes kill 45 in Gaza42 minutes ago
-
Japan govt approves record budget for ageing population, defence52 minutes ago
-
South Korea's acting president faces impeachment vote1 hour ago
-
Liverpool power seven points clear, Man Utd crash at Wolves2 hours ago
-
Morocco migrant boat wreck on Dec 19 left 70 missing: Mali2 hours ago
-
Rohit out cheaply as Smith heroics put Australia in charge of 4th India Test2 hours ago
-
Leaders Liverpool survive Leicester scare to go seven points clear3 hours ago