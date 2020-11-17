UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Croatia War Criminal Mercep Dies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 09:41 PM

Croatia war criminal Mercep dies

Tomislav Mercep, a wartime Croatia official who was jailed over some of the most gruesome crimes against Serb civilians during the 1990s conflict, died after suffering "a long illness", a veterans union said Tuesday

Zagreb, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Tomislav Mercep, a wartime Croatia official who was jailed over some of the most gruesome crimes against Serb civilians during the 1990s conflict, died after suffering "a long illness", a veterans union said Tuesday.

Mercep, 68, was hospitalised earlier this month after being granted early release in March from prison, where he was serving a seven-year sentence handed down in 2017.

Mercep "has died after a serious and long ilness," said the Association of Croatian Volunteers of the Homeland War, a veterans group which he became president of in 1995.

An interior ministry official during the war, Mercep was found guilty by a Zagreb court in 2016 of tacitly approving the killing, illegal detention, inhuman treatment and looting of property of 52 ethnic Serbs by members of a unit under his authority.

The court in Zagreb sentenced him to five and a half years in jail before the Supreme Court sentenced him the following year to seven years in prison.

At least forty-three of his victims died.

They included a Serb couple from Zagreb with a 12-year-old daughter, who were shot dead in cold blood in the capital in late 1991.

Apart from the Zagreb region, crimes were committed also in eastern Croatia.

Mercep pleaded not guilty during his trial.

The 1991-95 conflict was sparked after Croatia declared independence from former Yugoslavia, sparking a war with Belgrade-backed rebel Serbs who opposed the move.

The conflict claimed some 20,000 lives.

Related Topics

Dead Supreme Court Interior Ministry Jail Died Zagreb Independence Croatia March 2017 2016 From Blood Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan makes sincere efforts to uproot terrorism ..

1 second ago

Club World Cup in Qatar rescheduled for February

6 minutes ago

Chinese car battery maker eyes 2-bn-euro base in G ..

6 minutes ago

Greenland's largest glaciers likely to melt faster ..

6 minutes ago

Mozambique's insurgency displaces 33,000 in a week ..

6 minutes ago

Barcelona hit hard as La Liga slashes salary caps

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.