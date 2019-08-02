UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Croatian Commits Suicide After Shooting Six Dead: Police

Muhammad Irfan 26 minutes ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 01:50 PM

Croatian commits suicide after shooting six dead: police

A man suspected of shooting six people dead in Zagreb took his own life Friday after police tried to arrest him, Croatian authorities said

Zagreb, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :A man suspected of shooting six people dead in Zagreb took his own life Friday after police tried to arrest him, Croatian authorities said.

Local media reported the suspect was the former spouse of one of the victims, who was killed along with her partner and four members of her family, including a child.

"The man linked to the crime was located and committed suicide during the arrest operation," police said in a brief statement Friday.

Neighbours raised the alarm late Thursday night, police said, after hearing gunshots from the house in the Kajzerica area in the south of the capital.

The neighbourhood was sealed off and a manhunt launched.

The victims included "two men, three women and a child", Zagreb police chief Marko Rasic told reporters.

Another child found at the same house was unharmed, he added.

Related Topics

Hearing Dead Police Suicide Zagreb Man Same Women Family Media From

Recent Stories

Between 2001 and 2017 there has been a 23% decline ..

13 minutes ago

Russia PM's visit to disputed island irks Japan

16 minutes ago

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail updates PM on overall ..

16 minutes ago

EU states begin voting to break deadlock on IMF pi ..

7 minutes ago

Japan-S. Korea row escalates as relations hit new ..

7 minutes ago

Sudan arrests paramilitaries for pupils' killing a ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.