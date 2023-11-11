Croatian defence minister dismissed after car crash

Croatia's prime Minister on Saturday dismissed Defence Minister Mario Banozic after he was involved in a car collision in which another driver was killed

Zagreb, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Croatia's prime Minister on Saturday dismissed Defence Minister Mario Banozic after he was involved in a car collision in which another driver was killed.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic told a press conference that Banozic was also in hospital with serious injuries.

Banozic, defence minister since 2020, was in his private car leaving the eastern town of Vinkovci when he was in a collision with a van.

Authorities said the van driver was killed.

"You have heard the circumstances of the accident and we express regret and concern about the condition of the minister who is hospitalized with serious injuries," Plenkovic said.

"I have relieved Minister Banozic of his duties as minister of defence," he added.

Banozic suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to hospital but his life was not threatened, government spokesman Marko Milic said earlier.