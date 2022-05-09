Croatian Diplomatic Mission Returns From Lviv to Kiev

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) The Croatian embassy has reopened in the Ukrainian capital after being temporarily relocated to Lviv, the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia said.

"As of today Embassy in #Kyiv has been reopened and our ambassador Anica Djamic will continue carrying out her duties in the capital of #Ukraine, after temporarily working from #Lviv," the ministry said on Twitter on Sunday.

The announcement came during the visit of Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic to Kiev.

The foreign ministry said that Plenkovic has expressed support for all the EU sanctions packages against Russia.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Western countries have since targeted Russia with numerous restrictive measures, at the same time providing military support to Ukraine.

Many countries began evacuating or relocating their embassy personnel to the western parts of Ukraine even before the start of Russia's operation.