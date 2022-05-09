UrduPoint.com

Croatian Diplomatic Mission Returns From Lviv To Kiev

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2022 | 07:10 AM

Croatian Diplomatic Mission Returns From Lviv to Kiev

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) The Croatian embassy has reopened in the Ukrainian capital after being temporarily relocated to Lviv, the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia said.

"As of today Embassy in #Kyiv has been reopened and our ambassador Anica Djamic will continue carrying out her duties in the capital of #Ukraine, after temporarily working from #Lviv," the ministry said on Twitter on Sunday.

The announcement came during the visit of Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic to Kiev.

The foreign ministry said that Plenkovic has expressed support for all the EU sanctions packages against Russia.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Western countries have since targeted Russia with numerous restrictive measures, at the same time providing military support to Ukraine.

Many countries began evacuating or relocating their embassy personnel to the western parts of Ukraine even before the start of Russia's operation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Twitter Visit Same Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Croatia February Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2022

22 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

22 hours ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

1 day ago
 Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine p ..

Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine presidential campaign ends

1 day ago
 RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

1 day ago
 No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactic ..

No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nukes: CIA

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.