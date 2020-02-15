UrduPoint.com
Croatian Foreign Minister Says Expecting Lavrov's Visit To Zagreb On April 28

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 06:45 PM

Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman said on Saturday that top Russian diplomat, Sergey Lavrov, would visit Zagreb on April 28

MUNICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman said on Saturday that top Russian diplomat, Sergey Lavrov, would visit Zagreb on April 28.

"I am so glad that you accepted my invitation and after 16 years will visit Croatia.

I really look forward to our meeting in Zagreb, which is due on April 28, your administration has confirmed that this date is suitable, I look forward to our talks," Grlic-Radman said during a meeting with Lavrov on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The top Russian diplomat, in turn, congratulated his Croatian counterpart on the appointment as the country's foreign minister, adding that Moscow was committed to working on the advancement of cooperation with Zagreb.

