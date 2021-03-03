BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Croatian Health Minister Vili Beros has confirmed his country's interest in purchasing the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Russian Embassy in Zagreb said.

Earlier, the diplomatic mission told Sputnik that Croatian citizens and Russians living in the country contacted the mission every day to find out how to get the Russian vaccine.

"On March 2, 2021, Russian Ambassador Andrey Nesterenko and Croatian Minister of Health Vili Beros held phone talks, during which they confirmed that the Croatian side was interested in buying the required amount of Sputnik V vaccine in Russia in accordance with EU norms and Croatian laws," the embassy said.

"The sides expressed the common opinion that this issue needed to be resolved urgently, given that a certain level of coronavirus incidence remained in Croatia and new strains had been identified, not yet been studied by epidemiologists, which could seriously threaten the health of citizens of any country, including Croatia," it said.

Sputnik V has been registered in 39 countries - Russia, Belarus, Argentina, Serbia, Palestine, Hungary, Iran, the UAE, Mexico, Armenia, Mongolia and others.