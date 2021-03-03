UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Croatian Health Minister Confirms Interest In Buying Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine - Embassy

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 05:20 AM

Croatian Health Minister Confirms Interest in Buying Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine - Embassy

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Croatian Health Minister Vili Beros has confirmed his country's interest in purchasing the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Russian Embassy in Zagreb said.

Earlier, the diplomatic mission told Sputnik that Croatian citizens and Russians living in the country contacted the mission every day to find out how to get the Russian vaccine.

"On March 2, 2021, Russian Ambassador Andrey Nesterenko and Croatian Minister of Health Vili Beros held phone talks, during which they confirmed that the Croatian side was interested in buying the required amount of Sputnik V vaccine in Russia in accordance with EU norms and Croatian laws," the embassy said.

"The sides expressed the common opinion that this issue needed to be resolved urgently, given that a certain level of coronavirus incidence remained in Croatia and new strains had been identified, not yet been studied by epidemiologists, which could seriously threaten the health of citizens of any country, including Croatia," it said.

Sputnik V has been registered in 39 countries - Russia, Belarus, Argentina, Serbia, Palestine, Hungary, Iran, the UAE, Mexico, Armenia, Mongolia and others.

Related Topics

Palestine Iran Russia UAE Armenia Zagreb Argentina Belarus Serbia Croatia Mongolia Mexico Hungary March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity engages world ..

4 hours ago

Austria, Denmark plan vaccines with Israel to bols ..

5 hours ago

Early detection of COVID-19, testing close contact ..

5 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attack by booby trap ..

6 hours ago

S. African Police Seize Cocaine Shipment Worth Nea ..

5 hours ago

7 mud houses reduced to ashes in Tharparkar

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.