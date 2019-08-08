UrduPoint.com
Croatian Interior Ministry Denies Beating Undocumented Migrants On Bosnian Border

Croatian border guards did not use force to push migrants back into Bosnia after they crossed the border illegally, the Croatian Interior Ministry said Thursday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Croatian border guards did not use force to push migrants back into Bosnia after they crossed the border illegally, the Croatian Interior Ministry said Thursday.

Bosnian police said 18 illegal migrants with various injuries had been picked up this week on its side of the border and brought to a hospital.

The ministry has confirmed that border guards stopped separate groups of adult men numbering 18 near the border village of Buhaca on Tuesday but argued they did not use "any means of coercion.

"Nor did they [migrants] appear to have any injuries or request medical help. Bosnian border police did not report the alleged injuries during their contact [with Croatia]," the ministry said.

Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic stirred controversy last month when she reportedly admitted to a Swiss television that a little bit of force was needed to push undocumented migrants back across the border. She later blamed the scandalous admission on an incorrect translation.

