BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Croatian President Zoran Milanovic has set the holding of parliamentary elections in the country for July 5, the presidential administration said on Wednesday.

The current ninth parliament convened on October 14, 2016. On Monday the majority of lawmakers voted for the parliament's self-dissolution for holding regular elections to the legislative body.

"Croatian President Zoran Milanovic decided to hold elections to the Croatian Sabor [the parliament]. According to the decision, voting at polling stations in the Republic of Croatia will be held on Sunday, on July 5, and voting at polling stations in the diplomatic and consular missions will be held on Saturday, on July 4, and on Sunday, on July 5," the administration said in a statement.

The decision will take effect on June 2, the statement added.

The main competitors for seats in the Sabor will traditionally be Croatia's main opposition Social Democratic Party of the president and the ruling center-right Croatian Democratic Union of Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.