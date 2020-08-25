UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Croatian Leadership Pays First Homage To Serb War Victims In Grubori

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 06:38 PM

Croatian leadership pays first homage to Serb war victims in Grubori

Croatia's president and top ministers on Tuesday attended for the first time a ceremony in memory of six Serb civilians murdered at the village of Grubori after the 1990s independence war, in a rare gesture of reconciliation

Knin, Croatia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Croatia's president and top ministers on Tuesday attended for the first time a ceremony in memory of six Serb civilians murdered at the village of Grubori after the 1990s independence war, in a rare gesture of reconciliation.

The move is part of new joint efforts to improve relations between Croatia's government and the country's Serb minority, 25 years after the conflict that tore the communities apart.

Earlier this month, a Serb official for the first time joined Croatia's annual commemoration of the military victory that crushed the Serb rebellion in 1995, ending the war sparked by Zagreb's declaration of independence from Yugoslavia.

The killings in Grubori, where six elderly civilians were murdered, took place weeks after that offensive on August 25, 1995.

"This is an honour we owe for what happened 25 years ago, which caused moral horror for me personally," said Croatian President Zoran Milanovic, joined by two deputy ministers at the gathering where roses were laid in front of a large wooden cross.

"Serbs and Croats are the most similar nations in Europe," he added.

Deputy prime minister Tomo Medved, a war veteran, said it was "necessary to make efforts in building a stronger community for the sake of all Croatian citizens".

"Croatia, as a victor mourns all those who were killed, especially civilians, and it is our duty to honour the victims," he added.

The war crime in Grubori was carried about by a special Croatian anti-terrorist unit, a court found, but no individual perpetrators have been convicted due to a lack of evidence.

Many Serbs still decry the trial in Croatia that acquitted two officers, while a third committed suicide.

Milorad Pupovac, president of a Serb political party in Croatia, lamented the court's failure "to establish who committed the crime".

The victims "were killed while taking care of their cattle, shelling peas or sitting in a wheelchair. Murdered with their arms up," he said at the ceremony.

More than 20,000 people were killed in the conflict, while some 200,000 Serbs also fled Croatia after the end of the war.

Around half have since returned and today ethnic Serbs make up some 4.5 percent of the country's 4.2 million population.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Minority Europe Suicide Zagreb Independence Croatia August Moral All From Government Top Million Court

Recent Stories

Asia need to be vigilant toward spillover of India ..

1 minute ago

SEC approves resumption of government activities

6 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues notice to NAB in Anwar Majeed ..

2 minutes ago

Telephone call between UAE and Israel Defense Mini ..

21 minutes ago

GTA dnata set to launch Vancouver operations

36 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Compa ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.